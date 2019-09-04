M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,463 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Brightworth raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,688. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $119.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average is $113.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

