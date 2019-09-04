Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE MLI opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $666.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $276,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,196 shares of company stock worth $760,755 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

