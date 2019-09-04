MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 598,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 270,720 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

ZTS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.53. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $512,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,932 shares of company stock worth $4,822,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

