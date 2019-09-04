MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.93. 23,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $226.41. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $2,266,078.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,019.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,149 shares of company stock worth $33,429,797 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

