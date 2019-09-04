MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.66. 19,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.39 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

