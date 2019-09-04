MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.21 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 79.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 118,460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 195,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 49.8% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 63.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

