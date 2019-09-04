MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in VF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,287,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in VF by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in VF by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 47,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $82.07. 58,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.