MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BB&T were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBT. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

BBT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

