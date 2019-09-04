MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 400 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.89. 15,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.