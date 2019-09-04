MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 55 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.09. 1,315,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,200,064. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average of $183.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

