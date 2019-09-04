Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.21

Shares of Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $171.21 and traded as low as $67.00. Mycelx Technologies shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.40.

In other news, insider Connie Mixon bought 450,000 shares of Mycelx Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £247,500 ($323,402.59).

Mycelx Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

