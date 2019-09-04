Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.69

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $9.05. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 7,254 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,232,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 356,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

