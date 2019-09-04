Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. 4,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $637.01 million, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 0.59. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

