Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Down 21.9%

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price dropped 21.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.94, approximately 1,322,458 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 765% from the average daily volume of 152,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.