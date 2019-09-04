Nectar (NEC) Hits Market Cap of $5.58 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $24.43 and $33.94. Nectar has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $340.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001936 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00149141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,646.45 or 1.00519676 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003795 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002815 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000486 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.