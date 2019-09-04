NEO Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. NEO has a total market cap of $640.73 million and $230.24 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.08 or 0.00085774 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, BCEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, NEO has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00206033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.01246912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019569 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00018726 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, Ovis, LBank, BitForex, COSS, OTCBTC, TDAX, HitBTC, Allcoin, Exrates, Coinrail, BigONE, BCEX, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Coinnest, Bittrex, Binance, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Tidebit, CoinEx, Upbit, Coinsuper, OKEx, CoinBene, BitMart, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bitinka, Bibox, Koinex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

