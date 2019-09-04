Newton Price Down 2.1% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Newton has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00206033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.01246912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00085774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019569 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

