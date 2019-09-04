NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46, 25,347 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 43,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

NEXCF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It is creating an AR ecosystem featuring e-commerce solutions for Websites, AR learning, and education, as well as AR live streaming for events. Its AR Web-enabled e-commerce platform has been integrated with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento.

