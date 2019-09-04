Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $9.51. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 27,508 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $248,122.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 87,231 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $785,951.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 371,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,404. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.