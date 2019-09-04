Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,302,868,000 after acquiring an additional 896,051 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,901,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,205,324,000 after buying an additional 1,031,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.50. 2,061,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

