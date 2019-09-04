NoLimitCoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $687,949.00 and approximately $34,130.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 604,137,929 coins and its circulating supply is 404,137,929 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

