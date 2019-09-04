Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.55. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 21,215 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Noranda Income Fund from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.27.

About Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

