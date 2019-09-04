Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Gartner by 16.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $134.34. 3,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,306. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $99,859.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $634,193.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,203 shares of company stock worth $787,269 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

