Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.60 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,653,000 after buying an additional 744,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 404.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,174,000 after buying an additional 674,968 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $35,588,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2,877.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 117,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after acquiring an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $155.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.77.

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

