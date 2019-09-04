Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,655 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 174,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

