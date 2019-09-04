Norinchukin Bank The Has $58.67 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302,012 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. 1,942,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

