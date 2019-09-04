Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,411,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

