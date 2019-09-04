Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,254.4% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 303,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,780,000 after buying an additional 290,823 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 194.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $243,622,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $2,691,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total transaction of $1,060,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,963.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,299 shares of company stock valued at $26,160,913. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,237. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

