Norinchukin Bank The Sells 12,610 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 37.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,408. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $5,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,578,000 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

