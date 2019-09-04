Norinchukin Bank The Sells 5,692 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 129,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.88 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

