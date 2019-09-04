Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4,265.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 86.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

