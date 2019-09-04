Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lifted by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Northrop Grumman worth $330,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,054,000 after purchasing an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 490.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169,199 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $22,115,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.10. 14,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

