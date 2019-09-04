Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.69. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 4,718 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVUS. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 110,295 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 646,204 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 227,157 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

