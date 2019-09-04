Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.42

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $14.66. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 7,722 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,878,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,304,000 after buying an additional 919,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,867,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,150,000 after purchasing an additional 847,601 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 202,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 42.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 319,671 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

