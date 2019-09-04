Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.65

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.65 and traded as low as $14.16. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 2,204 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 249.0% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

