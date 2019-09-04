Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.21

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $15.14. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

In related news, insider Scott C. Caraher sold 11,122 shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $167,830.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the second quarter worth about $38,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the second quarter worth about $333,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

