NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of NVR worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $55.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,655.00. 68 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,679. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,040.71 and a 52-week high of $3,720.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,495.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,183.38.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $8.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $49.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,581.49, for a total value of $6,983,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,492.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.69, for a total transaction of $844,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $15,858,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,561 shares of company stock valued at $114,955,340. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,508.80.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

