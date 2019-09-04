Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.12. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 16,906,654 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Hagale acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 33.3% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.