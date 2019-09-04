OAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $141,338.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui and LATOKEN. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $141,338.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00206914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01251569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019788 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

