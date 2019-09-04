Obyte 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,020.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $3,020.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.60 or 0.00214285 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00206077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.01265197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038471 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

