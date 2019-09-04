Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.70

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 5022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

