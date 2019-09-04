Ondori 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Ondori has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $10.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. During the last week, Ondori has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ondori

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

