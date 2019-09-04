Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,996.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.63. 162,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,051. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $180.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

