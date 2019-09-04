Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 138.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 75.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $56,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $117.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

