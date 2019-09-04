Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 172,170 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,170 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 281,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,168. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

