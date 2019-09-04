Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,179 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. 181,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.