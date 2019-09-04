Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,677,000 after buying an additional 202,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,667,000 after buying an additional 188,148 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 683,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,495. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,676,261 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

