Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.38.

Netflix stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,334. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $386.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

