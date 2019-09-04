Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 9.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carnival by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. 174,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.26.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.