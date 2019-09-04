Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Crown worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 2,231.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 1,457,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crown by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,970,000 after buying an additional 1,285,895 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $54,449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 329,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 293.4% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 429,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,830.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,498. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.